Lenawee County, MI Author Publishes Children's Book
December 24, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPig Tales: A Modern-Day Story of Three Little Pigs, a new book by Robert Pardee, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Pig Tales is a modern day version of the old Three Little Pigs story, turned upside down with many twists and turns. It is about three new born piglets, two boys and a girl, who are born with a disease that stunts their growth. In spite of their disability they decide to work together and to help others, by calling themselves the Three Pigleteers. In one adventure they discover and rescue an orphaned puppy, who is adopted into the family and later becomes the fourth Pigleteer. Many surprises come to light when the Four Pigleteers must confront two bad actors in order to save each other from harm.
The Reading Level: For children 8 and above and Adults of All Ages.
About the Author
Robert Pardee is a retired elementary school teacher. He spent 36 years working with children mostly at the fourth grade level. In retirement over the years he has volunteered to read stories to early elementary students in their classroom. Pig Tales is his second book. Mr. Pardee lives with his wife near Onsted, Michigan.
Pig Tales: A Modern-Day Story of Three Little Pigs is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4421-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us