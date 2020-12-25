Gillett, WI Author Publishes Children's Book
December 25, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYou, Me, and Covid-19, a new book by Margaret A. Monn, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It's hard when you can't be with the ones you love, harder still when we don't know how long it might be till we see them again. Good thing Grandma's creative! From letters to lullabies and everything in between, she's got it covered.
About the Author
Margaret A. Monn was a pre-school religious teacher, working with 4- and 5-year-olds. A kind-hearted soul, she volunteers at her local church and spends much of her time giving back to her community. She's sewed masks for nursing homes and homeless shelters during the Covid-19 pandemic; replaced zippers in children's jackets for the needy; and helps out at different charitable events.
Her hobbies include sewing, drawing and painting, reading and writing, gardening, swimming, walking, cooking, and baking.
Monn is married to a very special husband, with four beautiful grown children (three sons and a daughter), each with wonderful mates. She has seven super grandchildren, who are her special joys.
You, Me, and Covid-19 is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7025-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
