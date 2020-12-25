Beaver Falls, PA Author Publishes Suspense Novel
December 25, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMessiah's Pride, a new book by Eric Hubbard, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Get ready for a suspenseful roller-coaster thriller that takes the reader through numerous twists and turns full of action and drama, combining an urban story with an underline of conspiracy.
Messiah's Pride is a tale of love, greed, and lessons learned by mistakes. Readers can enjoy a glimpse into a world full of fiction that seems like reality.
About the Author
Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, Eric Hubbard derived from a family of five. He has one brother and three sisters. Eric operates four businesses and his independent record label, I.P.P.A. Records. He enjoys reading and writing, which led to him writing books, poems, and raps. Eric has one daughter and is currently engaged. This is his first of many books to come.
Messiah's Pride is a 238-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0893-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
