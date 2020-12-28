Harvey Kubernik's Docs That Rock, Music That Matters Continues to Make Waves!
December 28, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDuring mid-December Harvey Kubernik was the guest for a two-hour interview on the "Coast to Coast AM" radio show hosted by Ian Punnett heard by 2.5 million listeners on over 500 AM radio stations discussing his 19th book, "Docs That Rock, Music That Matters."
Harvey's "Docs That Rock, Music That Matters," is the subject of a recorded 90-minute podcast interview with Goldmine magazine Editor Pat Prince, is still available to listeners, as is the Mike Stax review in the November/December issue of Ugly Things magazine.
BEST CLASSIC BANDS – CELEBRATING THE ARTISTS, MUSIC AND POP CULTURE OF THE CLASSIC ROCK ERA, in its 2020 Review: The Best Music Books of the Year lists "Docs That Rock, Music That Matters" by Harvey Kubernik, reporting, "Here is the 'real-to-reel backstory' behind many of the music DVDs and documentary films you have on your shelves and in rotation in your home library. This book includes dialogues with acclaimed Oscar winners including D. A. Pennebaker, Murray Lerner and Albert Maysles," (And Morgan Neville and Curtis Hanson!)
The January/February 2021 issue of "Record Collector News" magazine will feature Harvey Kubernik's cover story on filmmaker Alison Ellwood, who just directed the acclaimed documentary "THE GO-GO's" that debuted on SHOWTIME, and will be released on DVD in February. In 2020 Ellwood wrote and directed "Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time" that debuted on the EPIX TV channel. Harvey served as a consultant on her widely praised Laurel Canyon cinematic expedition.
A November article Kubernik wrote, "Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart"
is currently displayed at www.musicconnection.com. Portions of the multi-narrative text includes a 1978 interview he conducted with the trio, whose Frank Marshall-directed documentary debuted on HBO in December.
When it comes to the The Ventures, the world's biggest selling instrumental band with over 100 million sales. Harvey Kubernik takes you way into their sonic world for "Ugly Things" magazine just as their first-ever documentary was released in December. http://ugly-things.com/the-ventures-first-documentary-stars-on-guitars/
For the March 2021 issue of the UK-based "Shindig!" magazine Harvey Kubernik is writing the cover story on the Mamas and the Papas whose debut album "Can You Believe Your Eyes And Ears" is being re-released in January 2021 by Geffen/UMe Records. The LP now features the original cover photo by Guy Webster, the subject of a Kubernik-penned, 2014 coffee table book, "Big Shots: Rock Legends and Hollywood Icons."
During December 2020 and January 2021 look for some Harvey Kubernik-penned articles on Elvis Presley, Bob Marley and Ian Hunter of Mott the Hoople fame that will be exhibited on www.musicconnection.com, cavehollywood.com and www.recordcollectornewsmagazine.com.
Harvey Kubernik's "Docs That Rock, Music That Matters" earned a Certificate of Excellence from Otherworld Cottage Industries, displayed in the new "Travis Edward Pike Awards and Accolades" flipbook.
Stay up-to-date with Harvey Kubernik on Kubernik's Korner!
