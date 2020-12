Colourful art presented by Bestnetart Artgallery

is an Artgallery specializing in small size limited edition art-prints by contemporary artists from all around the world. We have art from more than 20 countries and cultures spanning from Hawaii and Nepal to Mexico and many countries in Europe."Art exists for 2 reasons, Beauty and Though" says Magnus Segercrantz, the owner of Bestnetart Artgallery. And he continues; "Some art buyers are seeking art that simply is just beautiful - excellent composition, relaxing motif, beautify in colour and composition. Others seek art that has a deeper message, something that gets you ponder what the meaning with the artwork really is. What is these 2 elements could be combined; Beauty and Thought".Beauty and thought is what we think you will find in the art of the 5 artist we present you this week. Bo Cronqvist from Sweden. Aavo Ermel from Estonia, Rolf Weijburg and Harry Agema from Holland and Elizabeth Tyler from the UK but now living in Sweden.Please enjoy our selection of art-prints made by extremely skilled print artist represented by our gallery.is from southern Sweden. Colourful etchings and lithography are his techniques used for the prints in our gallery. And what an abundance of soft and beautiful colour. In his prints you can really find beautiful colourful motifs but there is often a hidden thought somewhere behind the scenes. Landscapes, cities, different objects - all and everyone something you can rest your eye on.is an Estonian artist. The production technique he uses is Giclee print, also called Digigraphie. He takes a photo and manipulates it in a computer and then prints a limited edition of the unique artwork. Aavo Ermel is fascinated by movement. He prefers to use motives where there is something fixed giving stability and something moving giving the art additional interest. Always lots of colour.is nowadays living in Sweden but originally she comes from the UK. She is an expert in making colourful lithography. Water is a common motive in her prints. Sand, stone, finds from the ocean. Nature in general. The colour palette is very blue and grey with dashes of other colours here and there. You can feel the fresh breeze from the sea and hear the waves hitting the shore.is a Dutch artist born in 19952. To travel is an integral part of his work, providing him with an endless form of inspiration for his colourful prints from all around the world. The prints, colour etchings, include a mixture of people and places, plants, animals, landscapes, and architecture. You start to wonder what the people in his prints are thinking, where are they going, what are they doing, and what they are doing today, many years after the print was made.is also an artist from The Netherlands. He uses 4-7 colours per print in his series of X, Y. or XY Composition prints. It is very labour intensive to make multicolour screen-prints. Each colour needs its own printing. This explains the relatively expensive prices for screen-prints in general. Lovely small prints with lots of colour.