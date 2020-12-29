Booka 2020: Year in Review
December 29, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsBooka, a leading ebook subscription service for children has been supporting families across the world facing the difficulties of lockdown and distance learning.
From the very beginning, Booka has been empowering parents to read with their children as well as encouraging children to learn on their own via their mobile phones and tablets. The coronavirus pandemic has made this work even more urgent, as it has never been more clear: reading provides essential refuge for families in difficult times supporting children's mental wellbeing and enabling children to bond with their parents and caregivers.
Although 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us, Booka team has done their best to improve the app for their readers. This year, more than 200 books have been added to the collection. Booka has doubled subscriber count over the last year. Booka readers have read half a million pages in total this year.
Another exciting development has been the new promising partnerships with some outstanding publishing houses such as Red Chair Press, August House, Robins, and Nastya I Nikita.
From the wonderful new additions, thanks to Booka readers, Booka has narrowed down their top picks for the best children's books of 2020 in three categories: classical fairy tales, early development books, and books to support social emotional development. These books will guarantee to keep any child engaged with reading.
Early Development:
Social and Emotional Development:
Fairy Tales:
We have also made it our priority this year to improve customer experience and make it easier for people to discover and interact with us online. Now, you can find Booka on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
Looking forward into the new year, Booka team wishes health, happiness and prosperity to all of their readers and partners.
You can find more information about Booka at https://appbooka.com
Contact Information
Andrey Mishenev
Booka
+1 (864) 977-1740
Contact Us
Andrey Mishenev
Booka
+1 (864) 977-1740
Contact Us