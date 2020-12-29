Monrovia, MD Author Writes Powerful Memoir
December 29, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMatt, Melford, Miracles: A Boys Courageous Journey, a new book by Maureen Wierman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Matt, Melford, Miracles: A Boy's Courageous Journey is the story of Maureen Wierman's family and the grief journey they traveled after their seven-year-old son, Matt, was diagnosed with a rare leukemia.
Maureen hopes her story will encourage other families who have experienced the loss of a child or a loved one. This includes the impact on a marriage and on family and friends, both initially and throughout the years. Their story is one of faith and making the best of tough situations and discovering ways to navigate the journey successfully. Her goal is that others will discover that you never lose hope, you are not alone, and there is no right or wrong way to "do grief, " but in reading Matt's story you will know that you can heal and move forward.
About the Author
Maureen Wierman is a mother, grandmother, and is happily married to her husband, Rich. Her faith in God is at the core of her life. Maureen works for an online university in their nursing program, and she and her husband are both blessed to work from their home in Maryland. She loves to spend time with her family, writing, travel, sewing, and cycling. She has wanted to write a book since she took a course in college but thought she would write children's books. While praying for a topic, her son became ill. That is how this book came to be. The family received so much help and support during this crisis in their lives, and God walked alongside them through this journey-and still does after many years.
Matt, Melford, Miracles: A Boys Courageous Journey is a 116-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4094-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
