Art of Giving Art (AOGA) Launches Online Fundraising Store For San Diego Center for The Blind As Nonprofit Donations Ravaged By COVID-19
December 30, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe Art of Giving Art (AOGA) is an online store featuring a growing community of artists and nonprofits. Bringing both together to support the arts while giving back, a donation is made to a nonprofit with every purchase.
These donations are especially critical during COVID-19. According to the Association of Fundraising Professionals, nonprofits have been hit by a 6% decline in giving due to COVID. In total throughout 2020, nonprofits stand to lose more than $25 Billion.
The Art of Giving Art (www.artofgivingart.com) is pleased to announce that San Diego Center for the Blind (www.sdcb.org) is now one of their nonprofit partners with an AOGA online art store embedded into SDCB's website. Each time someone visits the store and makes a purchase from the wide selection of artisan works including fine arts, jewelry, pottery, photography and more, 30% of the sale is donated straight to SDCB (www.sdcb.org/art-products-that-give-back).
"This program is doubly important to SDCB because the services that we provide to blind and visually impaired individuals are not covered by insurance nor do we receive any government funding. An added benefit is this is a total plug-and-play program. From setup through execution and management, AOGA has done everything. I haven't had to lift a finger," says Dennis Smith, COO of SDCB.
The Art of Giving Art was started when Katharine Coles, CEO and Founder, created a way to combine her love of the arts with her extensive work in the nonprofit world, encompassing many hundreds of nonprofits across almost every state. Artists whose work is currently featured on Art of Giving Art include:
AOGA offers this fundraising program at no cost and minimal effort to nonprofits. The program also benefits the artists by providing a vehicle to promote their works via online stores.
Additionally, the artist is able to receive a tax deduction with each sale. Traditionally, artists that want to give back often donate their work. However, the tax benefit is typically minimal as they are only able to write off the cost of their materials. In contrast, as part of AOGA, artists can deduct a portion of the actual value of the work, affording them a far greater tax benefit.
About Art of Giving Art
With a passion for the arts and for nonprofits, the Art of Giving Art's mission is to support the arts while giving back. AOGA provides a community of artists with a new way to get more national exposure and sales, while also helping nonprofits with this easy-to-implement, online fundraising program that offers generous donations.
Any nonprofit can also apply to the program and easily embed their own AOGA online store directly into their website at no cost. A perfect fundraising program that's a win-win-win for everyone, especially during COVID-19 when it is difficult for nonprofits to otherwise run traditional fundraising programs.
Contact Information
Katharine Coles
Art of Giving Art
310-947-8511
Contact Us
Katharine Coles
Art of Giving Art
310-947-8511
Contact Us