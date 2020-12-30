As the Pandemic Drives a Surge in Estate Planning, New App, EZ Estate, Promises to Provide Smooth Transition for Surviving Family
December 30, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsThe COVID-19 worldwide pandemic has shifted the traditional demographics associated with estate planning. In the United States, 32% of young people ages 18-34 now report that they made a will because they were concerned about the pandemic, according to LegalZoom.com. And 21% of that age group did it specifically because they or someone they knew had the virus. But wills and living trusts are only part of the essential requirements for estate planning.
Few people really consider the – well, the mess – they may leave behind for their survivors that are not covered by legal documents such as a will. Where are the important documents and passwords kept? Who should be notified of the death? Even who should get the deceased's pets? Arriving to fill this potentially wide gap is a new app called EZ Estate which will help anyone leave detailed instructions on every conceivable aspect of life. EZ Estate is available for iPhone and Android, produced by Young Jack, LLC.
While there are other "last request" apps on the market, none of them is anywhere near as comprehensive as EZ Estate. Organized clearly by Category and Subcategory (such as Important Contacts: accountants, attorneys, clergy, etc.), the app leads the user step-by-step through literally every aspect of life, making it easy to get all the details covered. Complete categories include: "My Financials," "My Important Contacts," "My Personal Documents," "Miscellaneous," "Gifts & Personal Property," "Pets," and "My Funeral." It uses a clear spoken audio interface to guide through the setup and explanation and offers a handy status update on how many subcategories remain to be completed. For ease of use, the user information can be entered by typing or recorded directly via video.
One especially helpful feature is the option to detail all outstanding debts and monthly bills to be paid. Given that in over 80% of families one person is responsible for managing all the finances and paying the bills, when that person dies it can lead to unnecessary confusion and stress in an already stressful time.
Note: The EZ Estate app is for documentation and information storage purposes only. It is not a substitute for legal advice, nor is the app or information contained in it legally binding. It is recommended that users consult with an attorney, accountant, and financial planner for a comprehensive plan that includes EZ Estate as an integral component.
All data is locally-encrypted on the user's device using a security passcode to unlock and all data is transmitted and stored encrypted on EZ Estate cloud servers.
Don't wait until it's too late – download EZ Estate and get peace of mind now. Available for iOS on the App Store and Android at Google Play. Visit the website: https://www.ezestateapp.com/
