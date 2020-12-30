Harrington, DE Author Publishes Memoir
December 30, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTry Walking in My Shoes as a Black Man on Planet Earth, a new book by Kenneth E. Murrey Sr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Not for the faint-hearted, Try Walking in My Shoes as a Black Man on Planet Earth is the autobiography of Kenneth E. Murrey Sr. Murrey spares no details as he shares the hard truths of navigating life, not only as a Black man, but as a man caught between two worlds: Heaven and Hell.
Try Walking in My Shoes as a Black Man on Planet Earth is a 136-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4348-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
