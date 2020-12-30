Stamford, CT Doctor & Author Publishes Medical Guidebook
December 30, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMedical Decisions for a Loved One with a Life-Threatening Illness: Palliative Care for the Community, a new book by Dr. Gannel Jean-Pierre, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Medical Decisions for a Loved One with a Life-Threatening Illness: Palliative Care for the Community by Dr. Gannel Jean-Pierre is a wonderful resource for people dealing with a life-threatening illness or who have a loved one in such a situation. Dr. Jean-Pierre blends real experience with sensitive, effective, and gentle advice to cater to most any situation within the palliative care spectrum. With examples from Jean-Pierre's vast expanse of clinical experience, this book is invaluable to those in this situation. Dr. Jean-Pierre masterfully uses reputable sources for great information and resources to help as much as possible during end-of-life care. This book is highly recommended to anybody who needs help understanding how to help loved ones in this situation, or what to expect if they themselves are going through terminal illness.
About the Author
Dr. Gannel Jean-Pierre, FNP, BC, DNP, OCN, ACHPN, is a palliative care consultant for various skilled nursing facilities in the Bronx and Yonkers areas of New York. He is a passionate advocate for the rights of patients and/or responsible parties to be allowed to make informed and guided advance directives and medical decisions.
Dr. Gannel Jean-Pierre earned a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from the Nursing School of Fairfield University at Connecticut, a Master's Degree as a Family Nurse Practitioner from Southern Connecticut State University, and a Doctoral Degree as a Doctor in Nursing Practice from Columbia University in the city of New York. He was a fellow in the post-doctoral palliative care fellowship program at Columbia University in the city of New York. He is also an Advanced Certified Hospice and Palliative Nurse and an Oncology Certified Nurse.
Medical Decisions for a Loved One with a Life-Threatening Illness: Palliative Care for the Community is a 148-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4300-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us