Madison, VA Author Writes Self-Help Novel
December 30, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThinking Your Way to Success: Volume 1: Reaching Your Potential Today, a new book by Roland Dandeneau, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Everyone wants success, but not everyone knows how to obtain it. Thinking Your Way to Success provides a road map based on proven methods that will help you to live up to your full potential. To become successful, you must develop the right mindset, will, and tenacity. With the right keys, we can unlock a power within us that will free us to achieve success.
About the Author
Roland Dandeneau is a consultant, a salesman, the founder of Public Keynote LLC, and has a degree in marketing. He has a passion for helping people to live up to their full potential.
Thinking Your Way to Success: Volume 1: Reaching Your Potential Today is a 174-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4194-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
