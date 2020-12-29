A Symbol of Resilience and Determination, Robert Outlaw Was Exonerated Today After Serving Nearly 16 Years For A Murder He Didn't Commit
December 29, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsEdward J. Foster, Esquire of Counsel with The Law Office of Alva & Shuttleworth, LLC Working with the Pennsylvania Innocence Project as well as Patricia Cummings, Chief of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Conviction Integrity Unit Has Overturned a Wrongful Conviction for Robert Outlaw an Innocent Man Convicted and Imprisoned for nearly Sixteen Years for a Murder He Did Not Commit.
On January 29, 2019 the Honorable Diana L. Anhalt of the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia County ordered that the 2004 conviction of Robert Outlaw be vacated and he be granted a new trial after hearing from multiple witnesses and examining evidence over a two-day evidentiary hearing that took place on November 15 and 16 of 2018.
On December 29, 2020, Judge J. Scott O'Keefe granted the Commonwealth's Motion to withdraw prosecution against Mr. Outlaw agreeing that there is insufficient evidence for the Commonwealth to take this case to trial. This is the result of years of tireless determination and work by Mr. Outlaw and after three plus years of relentless effort by Mr. Foster on Mr. Outlaw's behalf. This is a tremendous day for justice for Mr. Outlaw who has been adamantly proclaiming his innocence since he was first charged for this tragic shooting back in the fall of 2003.
Alva & Shuttleworth with offices in Philadelphia and West Chester Pennsylvania pride themselves on taking the tough, complicated cases and providing prepared, aggressive attorneys to advocate on their client's behalf. The firm is known for not backing down from conflicts and seeking all avenues for relief as Mr. Edward J. Foster did in Mr. Outlaw's battle for justice.
