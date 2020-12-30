Keeping Karma Blog Launches — Balancing Beauty, Food, Travel & Home With Growth, Compassion and Wisdom
December 30, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsKatharine Coles recently launched Keeping Karma "lifestyle, travel and wisdom" Blog to help bridge the gap in social media between narcissism and "me" blogs vs. using social media for wisdom, beauty, and growth. Her beloved dog, Karma, inspired Katharine with her freedom to always be confident, loving, and curious. Thus, Keeping Karma is designed to help women – young and old – to enjoy beauty, food, travel and their homes, but balance it with growth, compassion, and wisdom.
Tired of seeing post-after-post of designer bags and clothing, as well as a lack of bloggers over 50, Katharine created a much-needed response in the social media world for something more substantive. A 2018 article published in Science Daily concluded: "A new study has established that excessive use of social media, in particular the posting of images and selfies, is associated with a subsequent increase in narcissism by an average of 25 percent. Narcissism is a personality characteristic that can involve grandiose exhibitionism, beliefs relating to entitlement, and exploiting others."
Thus, Keeping Karma is designed to stand in contrast to the many blogs that focus almost solely on the external by primarily posting photos of their creators and their favorite brands. Social media is a staple of the young and the current selection of blogs mostly misses out on the value of inner growth and wisdom. Conversely, Keeping Karma strikes a balance between food, travel, home décor, and beauty with the more "serious" elements of life like saving the planet, being compassionate, and growing spiritually.
The brainchild of Katharine Coles – entrepreneur, author, speaker, marketing maven, world traveler, and photographer – the site features her photography and writing. It also will feature guests that will share the secrets of a successful journey through life.
Creator Katharine Coles says, "Think of me like your aunt that gives you advice and ideas. We'll talk about why you might want to travel to Bhutan one day, a frequently overlooked experience. I'll share what tools are a must for every kitchen, yet no one ever tells you. I'll share the mistakes I made in my life that you should avoid and how to get over that loss that broke your heart. I'll even share a surefire way for you to tell if someone is over 40 without asking them!
In short, there's too much focus in social media on feeling popular, what to buy, and how to impress, while there is too little focus on how to get through the journey of life in one piece and at peace. I want to change that for my daughters, but also for other young people that don't have that in their lives."
Keeping Karma also features the Art of Giving Art (AOGA)(www.artofgivingart.com). With a passion for the arts and for nonprofits, AOGA is a way for people purchasing art to support the arts while giving back. AOGA provides a community of artists with a new way to get more exposure and sales, while also helping nonprofits with this easy-to-implement, online fundraising program that offers generous donations. North Star Youth Partnership and San Diego Center for the Blind (www.artofgivingart.com/select-a-nonprofit-partner) are among the nonprofits to take advantage of this groundbreaking fundraising platform.
About Keeping Karma
Keeping Karma is a blog and photography showcase featuring the writing and photography of Katharine Coles. Keeping Karma believes our world is here for us to "Love It. Help It. See it.", while also getting through the journey of life in one piece and at peace. The blog stands apart by being more than a site for selfies and brand promotion, instead, it is about growth experiences, life adventures, and inner growth & wisdom.
Contact Information
Katharine Coles
Keeping Karma
310-947-8511
