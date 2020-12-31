"Two Truffles" Launches Online Store Selling Gourmet Mushroom Truffles and Candy Truffles
December 31, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsAfter seeking travel and food adventures around the world, Katharine Coles has launched "Two Truffles" - an online store offering mushroom truffles and candy truffles. A world traveler, entrepreneur, writer, and photographer, Katharine has experienced first-hand the exquisite chocolates truffles of Belgium and Europe, as well as the taste-defying mushroom truffles of Italy.
After searching for high-quality truffles in the United States without success, Katharine created Two Truffles. The Two Truffles' team has tasted and hand-picked through thousands of products to find the same high-quality tasty products available in Europe and elsewhere. Two Truffles plans to offer an array of products including sauces, dressings, oils, salts, and of course, chocolates.
Katharine says, "My business partner, Allan Pressel, and I became obsessed with truffles during our travels. We learned to crave the lovely oils, salts, and sauces of mushroom truffles. And we were surprised at how we found European chocolate truffles that were unlike any chocolate we had experienced previously. Now we travel the world looking for both kinds of truffles we can share with others that are also truffle foodies. Our vendors are carefully vetted for quality, skill, and taste."
Katharine, who also founded Keeping Karma (www.keepingkarma.com) believes that food and taste adventures contribute to rich life experiences. With Two Truffles (www.keepingkarma.com/twotruffles), consumers will now have a one-stop-shop to find the best truffle products without having to search all over the Internet.
Two Truffles is proud to carry chef-quality flavors. "I'm a passionate cook, own a catering business, and love the taste of truffles. But the truffle salts I found were weak and almost tasteless. I love the salt that Two Truffles sells. It is potent, but not overbearing. I look forward to trying the other truffle products offered, "says Chef Isaac Coles of Staunton, Virginia, owner of Azul Acres (www.instagram.com/azulacres/) and formerly a chef in top restaurants in Las Vegas and Carmel, CA.
About Two Truffles
After years of seeking out and trying truffle products throughout the world, we wanted others to taste the-best-of-the-best. So we launched "Two Truffles", an online store specializing in mushroom truffles and chocolate truffles. We curate through hundreds of products on the market and find the ones with the best taste at the best price. We taste every single product we sell! Truffle offerings include oil, sauces, chocolates, foods and more.
