Local Bartlesville, OK Author Publishes Debut Novel
December 31, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSearchers, a new book by Abigail Calvert, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book
Searchers tells the story of five kids that have a heart for adventure and a tendency to get carried away. Hannah, the oldest, is a free spirit whose antics don't always work out for the best. One simple act of disobedience puts the whole world at risk. Can Hannah undo what she started with the help of her family and friends when all the odds are stacked against them? Through twist and turns, surprising characters, and personal growth, the tough and sarcastic family help each other while dealing with what the world has to offer. Life affects everyone in many different ways, but if you stick together as a family, things just might work out.
About the Author
Abigail Calvert has a great family that she loves spending time with. She has made up stories to entertain them and her friends her whole life. She finds writing fun and relaxing, as well as the best way to communicate with others. Her nieces and nephews all love her stories and encouraged her to share them with the rest of the world.
Searchers is a 106-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3122-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
