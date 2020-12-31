Cincinnati, OH Author Writes Coming-of-Age Novel
December 31, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNot Without My Pink Lip-Gloss: A Jenna Belle Story, a new book by Mara Witsken, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book
Not Without My Pink Lip-Gloss: A Jenna Belle Story by Mara Witsken is a realistic and relatable young adult novel about Jenna Belle, a girl who never goes anywhere without her pink lip-gloss. She doesn't feel complete without it. She is a freshman at Sunset High School, loves Spanish class, and dreams of one day attending Harvard University.
In middle school, she was one of the popular girls with her best friend, Katie, by her side. When Jenna starts high school, however, everything is different. Katie is now a cheerleader and acts like Jenna doesn't exist. Jenna is completely cut off from all of her social connections.
When she meets Annie, a nerdy but kind soul, Jenna is grateful to have found a friend. Soon, they are best friends.
However, Jenna still misses Katie and feels as though a part of her is missing. Halfway through the school year, Annie is still her only friend. Jenna is lonely and has a hopeless crush on Jason Hall, the star basketball player in the school. But is he really the Prince Charming Jenna thinks he is?
About the Author
Mara Witsken is a graduate student at Mount Saint Joseph University working towards a Master's Degree in Early Childhood Education. She has a Bachelor's Degree in Music and plays multiple instruments such as the violin, viola, French horn, saxophone, and clarinet. Writing a novel for teenage girls has been her dream since she was a teenage girl. It is her sincere hope that young girls all over the world will read her book and see that they are beautiful just the way they are, and they don't need makeup to be pretty.
Although, it never hurts to have a little extra sparkle. ;)
Not Without My Pink Lip-Gloss: A Jenna Belle Story is a 142-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3218-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
