Gainesville, GA Author Publishes Autobiography

Faith Over Fear signifies the closest moments of difficulties and feeling God's presence while having served a life sentence, plus twenty-five years, in prison. By any measure, author Yolanda Diamond is one of the most caring, encouraging, and tenacious individuals, though she is the first to admit that she's not perfect.
Diamond struggled with her emotions, haunting family secrets, and the hopes of gaining parole, as she was continuously betrayed and wracked by envy and ignorance daily. She tried to become a better being as she gained an unshakable strength.
When Diamond discovered the shocking news that her mother has terminal cancer, she put her fright and sadness into perspective and gained courage.
For the fierce love of her children, Diamond decided to face her fears, open her heart and mind. She pursued forgiveness in this remarkable, heart-wrenching story. She courageously take readers on her journey. It is a life changing experience as she walks in strength after serving twenty years in a cutthroat penal system.
Hers is unique because she is able to give you a firsthand account from true life events. Her hope for forgiveness was comprehensible during the traumatic aftermath of an unintended vehicle accident that took the lives of three family members and an unborn child.
