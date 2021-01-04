Janco releases the 2021 Edition of its Internet and IT Position Description HandiGuide

Gender neutral

Support WFH

Meet all mandated US, EU, UK, and International requirements

New and updated job descriptions - Manager WFH Support - Chief Experience Officer - Digital Brand Manager - Blockchain and DevOps positions - Social Media and SEO positions

Park City UT –Park City UT - Janco today announced the release of the 2021 Edition of its Internet and Information Technology Positions Description HandiGuide.The CEO of Janco, Victor Janulaitis said, "The shift to Work From Home (WFH) as a result of Covid and shutdowns has changed many of the requirements for IT professionals job descriptions. Also, recent moves towards Blockchain and DLT processing has resulted in many U.S. organizations rethinking their information technology strategic direction. CIOs are gearing up to meet the ever changing business paradigm with WFH, Blockchain, and moves towards a more extensive e-commerce focus. To support this, CIOs need to have up-to-date job descriptions they can use to both establish salary ranges and utilize in the recruiting process. With this new edition, Janco provides 312 Job descriptions that cover the full range of impacted positions under the CIO's control."Janco's CEO added, "The emphasis new hiring will be based on a focus on an improved digital experience for external users, including brand and image management. Social networking and e-commerce are a priority.Featured in the 2021 version job descriptions that are:The president added, "In the earlier Edition Janco added many key job descriptions that were among the ones in the highest demand. They were: Data Protection Officer; Manager Compliance; Manager E-Commerce; Identity Management Protection Analyst; Information Security Analyst; IoT – Robotics Specialist; Robotics Technician; and Key Performance Indicator Analyst."Janco provides its job descriptions in several electronic formats - MS Word, PDF, and ePub. The ePub/pdf version can be accessed on SmartPhones, tablets, and desktops with any one of several eReader tools including Acrobat and the Kindle."Janco continues to expand its inventory of IT job descriptions as technology advances across more disciplines and operations. To that end, in addition to the new job descriptions, Janco has updated all of its position descriptions to include social media and mobility considerations and implications."Included in the HandiGuide are tools to help expand, evaluate and define an enterprise's unique IT Human Resource requirements. Those tools include: Security - Employee Termination Checklist (Electronic Form); Performance Evaluation - Job Evaluation Questionnaire; Unique Position Definition - Position Description Questionnaire; Promotion Assistance - Job Progression Matrix (Job Family Classifications); Meeting Mandated Requirements - Sexual Harassment and other key employment issues; Recruiting-tools and Meeting Mandated Requirements - Best Practices for resume screening; and HR Skills for IT Professionals - Best Practices for phone screening.All of the Job Descriptions are all compliant with GDPR,CCPA, PCI-DSS, Sarbanes-Oxley, HIPAA, CobiT, ISO and ITIL standards. The job descriptions are all structured to focus on "Best Practices" as defined by the IT Productivity Center to meet the requirements of World Class Enterprises.Janco is an international consulting firm that follows issues that concern CIOs and CFOs. The firm publishes a series of IT and business Infrastructure HandiGuides® and Templates including IT Infrastructure Policies and Procedures, Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Template, Security Template, IT Job Descriptions, and its semi-annual IT Salary Survey.