San Antonio, TX Author Publishes Book on Mexican American Pride
January 05, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMexican American Pride: And Hispanic Unity, a new book by Filiberto Cavazos M.D., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Mexican American Pride details the ideals and path to strengthening pride in our Mexican American community, pride in its rich culture, and pride in being an upstanding, powerful, and integral part of the fabric of America.
Mexican American Pride: And Hispanic Unity is a 198-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3472-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us