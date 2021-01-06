North Grafton, MA Author Writes Children's Medical Book
January 06, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLily Gets a Blood Draw, a new book by Cheryl Laliberte, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book
As a phlebotomist who has drawn blood on a lot of children, Cheryl Laliberte realized there was no existing book to help a child understand that their fear is okay.
Lily Gets a Blood Draw is a great tool to help calm the fear children might have when getting their blood drawn. It's a quick process and once it's over, it's over!
About the Author
Cheryl Laliberte has been a phlebotomist for 45 years. She left the hospitals to start her own mobile medical company doing home blood draws. The majority of her patients are children with special needs and very young children. She currently lives in North Grifton, MA.
Lily Gets a Blood Draw is 30-pages. It is available in hardcover for a retail price of $23.00 and paperback for a retail price of $16.00. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us