Catholic Priest & Author Publishes Book on Mother Teresa
January 06, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe M.C. Tree, a new book by Fr. Sebastian Vazhakala M.C., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The M.C. Tree provides a proper and more accurate understanding to some of St. Mother Teresa M.C.'s teaching so readers may be inspired to share in the life and work of St. Teresa M.C.c as well as the Missionaries of Charity.
About the Author
Fr. Sebastian Vazhakala M.C. is the co-founder with St. Teresa of Calcutta of the Missionaries of Charity Brothers Contemplative and the founder of the Movement of the Lay Missionaries of Charity (LMC).
Fr. Vazhakala was born in Vayala, Kerala, on September 2, 1942. He joined the Missionaries of Charity Brothers in Calcutta in 1967 as a member of the first group of novices and was the first ordained M.C. priest. He was ordained on October 23, 1971, and he is the Superior General of the Missionaries of Charity Brothers Contemplative.
He worked continuously with St. Teresa of Calcutta since 1967, first in Calcutta and then in other countries of the world. In October 2003, he published the book Life with Mother Teresa, the history of his life with Mother Teresa M.C. for thirty years. On February 12, 2008, he received the Campidoglio Award 2008 by the Mayor of Rome, Walter Veltroni. On December 18, 2008, he received the Roman Peace Award by the Mayor of Rome, Gianni Alemanno. On May 3, 2015, he received The Mother Teresa Medal Award by the president of Albania, His Excellency Bujar Nishani: "In recognition of his contribution, priceless assistance for the most unfortunate and helpless ones, and also for the human modesty and humility that characterizes him."
The Missionaries of Charity Brothers Contemplative, founded on the Charism given to St. Teresa of Calcutta and in very close co-operation with her, came into being as a separate branch of the Missionaries of Charity on March 19, 1979, and it is a Diocesan Religious Congregation in Rome since December 8, 1993. The Movement of the Lay Missionaries of Charity (LMC) was also founded in Rome on April 16, 1984, in the presence of St. Teresa of Calcutta. The Movement is a public Association approved by his Eminence Cardinal Ugo Poletti, the then Vicar for the Diocese of Rome, on February 25, 1987.
The M.C. Tree is a 164-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0576-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
