Bowling Green, KY Author Writes Fantasy Novel
January 06, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsClash, a new book by Jon Oulay, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Clash tells the story of Pheng (pronounced Fang) a werewolf, as he struggles to find a safe place for his human friends as a Vampire-Werewolf war rages around them.
Though not overly fond of his charges, he protects them because his late wife - a vampire tortured and murdered by the leader of the vampires - cared for them. Pheng has vowed revenge for his wife's murder and now must balance protecting her friends and exacting justice for her loss.
About the Author
Author Jon Oulay wrote this book for his parents, Noy and Phong Oulay.
Clash is a 256-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4316-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us