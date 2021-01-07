Charlotte, NC Author Publishes Suspense Novel
January 07, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAccidental Accidents, a new book by Gary E. Gardner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Warren Maypoole is comfortable in his life as a computer analyst for the CIA, that is until he is recruited for field assignments despite being untrained and untried. His mission is to create perfect fatal accidents for certain individuals, accidents which in no way can be traced back to the government.
In Accidental Accidents, Maypoole uses his expertise in creating games, his unique mind, and view of any situation to complete his missions, much to the astonishment of his boss, colleagues, and his beautiful handler.
About the Author
Gary E. Gardner is involved in many nonprofit organizations. He is an avid reader, and musician. He has traveled extensively throughout his life. He now lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, with his wife, Virginia.
Accidental Accidents is a 180-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4577-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
