Auburn, AL Veteran Writes Sports History Book
January 07, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFootball School?: A Fan's Look at Auburn Basketball, a new book by Theodore "Ted" Watson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Following a fan's personal encounter of Auburn's rise in college basketball, Watson shares how Auburn basketball went from average to among the best college basketball team under the coaching of Bruce Pearl. With a brief history and a peak into the different eras of Auburn basketball, it is concluded with Auburn's rise under Bruce Pearl's coaching.
Praise for Football School?
"I really enjoyed reading Theodore "Ted" Watson's newly released book about Auburn basketball. I'm not one who necessarily follows basketball, but his story which chronicles much of Auburn's basketball history was an easy and informative read. He presented an excellent view on a fan's perspective of Auburn's basketball teams over the past years. Thanks, Ted Watson for the informative read."
About the Author
Theodore "Ted" Watson retired from the Air Force after twenty-one-and-a-half years of service. He attended colleges in various locations throughout his Air Force career. Watson retired from the Alabama State Department of Education in 1997. From 2000 to 2008, he was a consultant on asset management for the SDE.
Football School?: A Fan's Look at Auburn Basketball is 126-pages. It is available in paperback with a retail price of $13.00 and in hardback for a retail price of $22.00. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
