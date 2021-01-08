Marshall, MI Author Publishes Novel
A cure for cancer has been sought for thousands of years. History shows treatments were used as far back as ancient Egypt and ancient Greece. With all the searching and money put into a cure for cancer, it is amazing that man has never conquered the dread disease.
But what if someone had found something that would actually cure, even just one type of cancer? Think of the money spent on research, medical, pharmaceutical and surgical treatments, caring for the victims, etc. Would the possibility of an impact on the economy make someone greedy enough to try to maintain the status quo? In Greed's a Funny Thing, Julie and her husband stumble across a journal detailing a possible treatment for cancer and are immediately thrust into a whirlwind of intrigue and danger.
Judith Kimmel Barnes is originally from Southwest Philadelphia. She grew up close enough to the Airport that when jets flew overhead to land, they nearly touched the roof of her three-story home. She met her husband three weeks after graduating from high school. They were married forty-seven years when he passed away. Following high school, she took courses in computer programming. Unfortunately, it was the late 1960s, and there were no jobs for seventeen-year-old FEMALE programmers. A friend helped her get a job at the College of Physicians, where she fell in love with librarianship. After eight years at the college, she and her husband moved with his work, and she eventually wound up in Michigan. For the last 50 years, she has worked in medical libraries where eventually her computer skills came in handy. This is her first novel.
Greed's a Funny Thing is a 404-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4802-9. It is also available as an eBook. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
