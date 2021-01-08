Albuquerque, NM Author Publishes Photography Book
January 08, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWild Faces in Wild Places: Stories and Inspirations of a Wildlife Photographer, a new book by Kevin Dooley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This photography table/art book does not only appeal to photographers, but with inspiring short stories about the author's experiences as a wildlife photographer and safari guide, it is unique in that it also offers great messages about how to live a positive life.
The author enhances his beautiful images with short accounts of how those images were captured and allows the reader to live the experiences with him as well as learn the benefits of spending time in wild places. Wild Faces in Wild Places will reveal the incredible and life-changing experiences and emotions that come from being a wildlife photographer in Africa.
About the Author
Kevin Dooley is a certified Master of Photography through the Professional Photographers of America. He has a wildlife guiding certification in Africa and has participated as a finalist in the photographic world cup on the USA team. He has two winning images in the 2019 World Wide Nature's Best Photography contest in the Africa categories. Dooley also owns a wedding and portrait photography studio in Albuquerque, New Mexico and a photographic safari company. Outside of photography, Dooley is a dog trainer, has raced dirt bikes professionally, married a South African woman, has three stepsons and a daughter, is a strong Christian, and plays the banjo.
Wild Faces in Wild Places: Stories and Inspirations of a Wildlife Photographer is a 142-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4962-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
