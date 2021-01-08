Milwaukee, WI Author Publishes Poetry
January 08, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDreaming of Diamonds, a new book by E. T. Alston, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dreaming of Diamonds is a collection of poems by E. T. Alston that speaks to the resentment, depression, and pressures of life that have become a part of our lives in the digital era and world of social media. Enjoy this quick read for some inspirational thoughts you can relate to.
Dreaming of Diamonds is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2003-3. It is also available in hardcover and eBook formats. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
