Phoenix, AZ Author Publishes Finance Book
January 08, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYour Financial 'PERP' Walk: Millennial-Friendly Personal Finance, a new book by Prester Khan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Many personal finance books concentrate on turning the average person into a professional investor or turning their financial lives around, giving as much information as possible. But success depends on how well you learn and implement what you have learned. It's not guaranteed!
Prester Khan's blueprint for personal financial success is written for the average person to instantly understand and be able to execute. Instead of turning the average person into a professional investor, Khan tailors finance for the average investor, creating a guide short enough to memorize and read several times. The success rate of a reader who commits to this blueprint will be high-just look inside and see.
About the Author
After studying and getting a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing, Prester Khan discovered sales and marketing weren't for him. So, he turned to studying finance and international finance in graduate school. Ever since, he's been working at financial software companies and banks of varying sizes and types.
Finance has been in Khan's life for nearly 30 years. He's used and supported specialized software to manage banks and also developed spreadsheet and database tools for outright finance or in support of specialized software. Over the years, Khan has read all kinds of finance books from personal finance, economics, business strategy, and portfolio management.
Your Financial 'PERP' Walk: Millennial-Friendly Personal Finance is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2265-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
