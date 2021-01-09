Middlesex County, Massachusetts Author Publishes Memoir of Chronic Pain
January 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThis American Half-A-Life, a new book by Kenneth E. Arnold, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This American Half-A-Life is a book about the author's twenty-seven-year journey with chronic pain. Millions in the world are faced with chronic pain every day, so his story is relevant to people from many different walks of life. Readers will gain insight on how the author copes with his own challenges and how they can better deal with chronic pain themselves.
About the Author
Born in New Jersey, Kenneth E. Arnold was a teacher for over thirty-five years. He is now a grandfather and is content in his retirement, despite his chronic pain. Kenneth enjoys many hobbies including art, guitar, writing, and poetry.
This American Half-A-Life is a 278-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4952-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
