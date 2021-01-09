Stanton, TX Duo Writes Epic New Action Novel
January 09, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLove Is a Funny Thing, a new book by Trinity Johnson and Misty O'Neil, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Blake's world is like ours, but a lot darker. A foster child, she's been bounced around from home to home over the years and accrued quite a number of bad experiences… But this one takes the cake. This family is trying to kill her. Seriously!
From the moment she arrived at this eerie but magnificent home in Montana, she's had to endure the wrath of her vengeful foster mother, Julie. Now, she's running for her life with her foster brother Jackson and classmate Lucian. Will they make it to safety?
About the Authors
Love is a Funny Thing was written by the authors as a way of escaping this common life into something more fantastical.
Love Is a Funny Thing is an 80-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3460-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com
