Canyon Country, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
January 12, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Adventures of the Loch Ness Monster: Nessie, a new book by Cheryl Charanian, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Adam, a ten-year-old boy, befriends the Loch Ness Monster (Nessie) after the monster saves him from drowning during a family fishing trip to Loch Ness. Together, they embark on thrilling adventures as they travel the world, including the lost city of Atlantis, Tokyo, and Brazil, and make new friends along the way.
About the Author
The author was born in Chicago and attended The Art Institute of Chicago. In 1991 she moved to California and was accepted into the Experimental Animation Department at Cal Arts. Her portfolio includes several animated films - https://vimeo.com/user19500459
She also created several graphic novels and children's books, The Diary of Vincent Van Gogh, The Yeti Who Ate Spaghetti and The Bear That Wasn't There.
The Adventures of the Loch Ness Monster: Nessie is a 160-page hardcover with a retail price of $49.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4395-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us