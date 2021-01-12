Martinsburg, PA Author Writes Children's Fiction Book
January 12, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMessy Bessy Goes to Town, a new book by Annette Ritchey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Messy Bessie Goes to Town is a delightful short tale inspired by author Annette Ritchey's small town in Pennsylvania. Messy Bessie walks along the road and meets an older man named Jesse who accompanies her to a nearby festival. They learn together that there is someone for everyone, and happiness can be found in the simplest of things.
About the Author
A small village in Pennsylvania is where Annette calls home; this is where many of her short stories occur in her mind. The story of Messy Bessie Goes to Town is unique because it happened while Annette was sitting at her quilting frame looking out into her backyard, She quickly gathered a pen and a piece of paper and wrote down the story as it was pictured in her mind moments earlier. The short story of Messy Bessie shares a tale that there is someone for everyone and that happiness can be found in the simplest of things. Today, Annette still lives in that small country town with her husband of sixty-years and they are blessed with a family that has grown over the years. Annette hopes that she can pass along her love of reading by sharing stories with her grandchildren and now great-grandchildren! If you visit her small Pennsylvania village, you might see Annette reading a book on her front porch swing, sitting at her kitchen window, working on her latest quilt, planting flowers, or on Tuesday morning, quilting with her friends in the old town schoolhouse. The simplest things in Annette's life bring her the greatest happiness.
Messy Bessy Goes to Town is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $19.99. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3170-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
