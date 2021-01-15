CarCovers.com Announces Their 2020 Scholarship Essay Contest Winner
January 15, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPittsburg, CA. - What started out as a small focused test with a small advertising budget has evolved into an annual tradition for one Bay Area company. CarCovers.com is celebrating its 6th year of supporting the pursuit of higher education.
When the company launched its Essay Contest, the feelings about the results of this focused test were extremely optimistic, and for good reason: they knew this experiment was in line with not only their CEO's vision. The entire organization was in 100% agreement with the mission.
There's no better way to make a direct impact in someone's life than to give them a hand up not just a handout. It's always been and will always be that way. The Chinese philosopher, Lao Tsu., said that "if you give a hungry man a fish, you feed him for a day. But if you teach him how to fish, you feed him for a lifetime."
Helping students cover expenses is just that, a hand up so they can focus on what's important, and not be as burdened with the external issues that distract from important lessons, lectures, and college classes.
"The winner for the essay contest had us captivated from the start, her memories of the various modes of transportation that she encountered during her travels across the globe painted such a vivid image in our mind. She reminded us that in America's motor city, our love of cars and culture come together. The importance, the bond that a family car creates in our families, the awkward memories of shopping for a new vehicle with our parents, and everything involved with making these important life decisions.
This year's winner really brought home how she made her car last forever; how the ties of family, automobiles, and culture all blend together into this wonderful thing we call life." - CarCovers.com CEO
Memories are what make the cars we have come to know and love last forever. The vivid memories imprinted in the minds of car owners everywhere.
Our contestant wrote out funny scenarios such as when she went shopping for her new car: "We're at the dealership right now! Pick a car!" my parents chattered over each other into the phone." Or how choosing a vehicle meant making serious lifestyle choices too. "Although I had limited time to decide which car to purchase, I made sure to carefully consider what would suit my values and lifestyle. I knew that if I loved the car that I would pay extra attention and care to maintenance, rather than counting down to when I could afford to replace it."
No matter how you slice it, cars are a part of society's culture, a part of everyday living. A car provides freedom, and they even define some of life's greatest moments.
