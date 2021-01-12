Torrance, CA Author Writes Children's Fiction Book
January 12, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAnthony: A Day of Toys, a new book by R.L. Clark, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Anthony: A Day of Toys is a fun story about a boy named Anthony who loves his toys so much that he has a hard time parting with them. Toys are his life until one day Anthony learns that there's a time and place for his toys, and sometimes even in the most unexpected places he can enjoy a day of toys.
You and your child will enjoy Anthony: A Day of Toys, a tale that shows children that there's a time and place to play and learn. Children may not always get what they want, but sometimes during the most unexpected moments things can change for the better.
About the Author
R. L. Clark writes and illustrates her own books, based off real-life experience with her own children, thus inspiring her to write and draw relatable stories in order to connect with other families. A passion for art and a love for children equals unforgettable memories, laughs, adventures, and quirky comedy.
Anthony: A Day of Toys is a 36-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4137-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
