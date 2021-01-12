Fletcher, OK Veteran & Author Publishes Novel
January 12, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWelcome Home, a new book by Orlando Bennett, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Returning home after a nine-month deployment for the U.S. Army, Kenya Bennett can't wait to see his wife and two children. What he discovers instead are secrets and mysterious new "friends."
Follow Bennett's adventures as he tackles a dangerous mission in order to keep his family safe.
About the Author
Orlando Bennett is married to a beautiful woman and is the father of four beautiful daughters. In his free time, he enjoys playing basketball and has recently taken up golf.
Bennett served in the U.S. military, jumping out of planes and working as a government contractor for the military for many years. He is currently in the process of earning a master's degree in Criminal Justice.
Welcome Home is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2336-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
