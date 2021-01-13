Alexandria, VA Author Publishes African Folktales
January 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKabu Kabu (African Classics): Moonlight Folklore Stories from Africa for Young Readers, a new book by The Venerable (Prof.) Sydney C. Ugwunna, M.A., M.Div., Ph.D., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Kabu Kabu (African Classics) is a collection of folktales from Africa, designed to teach children-and adults!-of all ages not only the moral lessons handed down from generation to generation by African elders, but about beautiful African culture in itself.
Within these pages, children will learn both a bit of science and theology, as well as valuable philosophical lessons crucial to their development as upstanding people of the world. Young readers (as well as older readers) can also relax and enjoy love stories in typical pure romantic and delicate African style.
About the Author
The Venerable (Prof.) Sydney C. Ugwunna, M.A., M.Div., Ph.D., is a scientist with degrees from Nebraska Wesleyan Univ., University of Nebraska at Lincoln, Wayne State Univ., in Detroit, Michigan, and Virginia Episcopal Theological Seminary. He had served as a science professor in universities both in Nigeria and the U.S.A. He is also an Anglican priest in Church of England, and has written more than ten books in both science and theology.
Kabu Kabu (African Classics): Moonlight Folklore Stories from Africa for Young Readers is a 494-page hardcover with a retail price of $31.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0226-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
