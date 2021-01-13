Frisco, TX Author Publishes Book of Stories
We love comparing things. You know, like slugs and rhinos, the brightness of the sun and the brightness of Betelgeuse; et cetera, et cetera. But if there's one thing we love more than that, it's trends, stories. Aarya Newasekar, for one, has spent an almost unhealthy time thinking about the saga of the voyagers who breathe life into these stories.
And all that work has led to this-Penguins in the Savannah-a personal compendium which sings (not literally, duh) of the adventures of these word-faring peoples. Filled with an array of tales in different genres, from short stories to poetry, Newasekar is sure to take you on a journey of your very own.
About the Author
Aarya Newasekar has been writing for as long as she can remember. Apart from her writing, she enjoys reading and learning more about history and the cosmos. Occasionally, she makes videos for her YouTube Channel and writes for her blog: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1s9MDbNms1ZbVyfixKef1A https://aaryanewasekar.blogspot.com.
Penguins in the Savannah is a 104-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7023-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
