Divorce Angels now offers immediate Legal Answers

Toronto, ON, January 13, 2020: Divorce Angels is pleased to announce that they havepartnered with Just Answer Divorce, a service designed to help people connect with a verified lawyer or therapist in minutes, in order to get answers and the help they need in real time.For only $5.00 for a week trial membership, you can connect with a lawyer or a therapist, on TheDivorceAngels.com website and get your legal or personal questions answered in just minutes, any time of the day or night. No waiting for an appointment, no high fees, and no retainers."We are thrilled with Divorce Angel's partnership with Just Answer, We now have the ability to connect visitors who are being legally, emotionally or financially affected by a divorce, access to professionals who can answer their questions and concerns", said Mara Capp, Co-Founder, Divorce Angels. "In so many cases, people are fearful, overwhelmed and confused on their rights, leaving the matrimonial home, custody rights being challenged, or any other family law or mental health issue that arises from Divorce. This service allows people to get professional answers and guidance on demand, so they can take the proper actions based on their situation.The Divorce Angels is an online support network for people going through divorce, thinking about divorce or simply looking for guidance. The site provides visitors with support, through chat rooms, forums, content, blogs, resources and divorce affiliate programs, as well as a network of professional help and advice.For more information, contactShari Wagman