Apple Valley, CA Author Publishes Humor Book
January 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Light Side: Silly Sayings, a new book by Carol Wachel-Boles, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Let's cut to the chase! The Light Side: Silly Sayings will make people laugh and have a game to play. In this serious time, people need some happy times. Enjoy this collection of silly sayings and even sillier cartoons.
About the Author
Carol Wachel-Boles was born and raised in Southern California and now resides in Apple Valley. She loves humor and making people laugh, and she hopes her book will do that. She has been active all her life-with hiking, jogging, camping, etc. Also a poetry writer, Carol received an award for one of her pieces while in high school.
The Light Side: Silly Sayings is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4788-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
