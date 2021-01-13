Morley, MI Author Writes Romance Novel
January 13, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMake-Believe Wife, a new book by Cathy Miles, has been released by RoseDog Books.
About the Book
After battling over a valuable plot of land, Terri is convinced by her family to enter into an advantageous fake marriage with the mysterious Brody Nichols. After an extravagant wedding and honeymoon, Terri starts to notice things happening around her.
Then strange things began to happen, dangerous things. Given Terri's distrust of men, Terri decided she needed to stop the bad things.
Could she trust Brody, her feelings and could they make this pretend marriage into a real one?
About the Author
Cathy Miles has been making up stories since she was a little girl. She has now ventured out to put them on paper for other readers to enjoy. She is a mother, grandmother, and an avid reader. Her favorite books are romances with tall rugged cowboys with hairy chests, and if they make her laugh out loud, even better. Her family includes two cats and one dog, at this time. There has been a menagerie in the kitchen at times too.
Make-Believe Wife is a 210-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4186-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
