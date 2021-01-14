St. Augustine, FL Author Publishes Book on the Paranormal
January 14, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHeaven's Call, a new book by Roger Dawson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Heaven's Call sets out to prove the existence of the afterlife through actual paranormal events experienced by an entire family with voice recordings, while also explaining research completed by the CIA and US Army on paranormal science and includes photographic evidence of an Angel visitation. Documentations within this book also provide evidence of past lives through personal paranormal experiences.
About the Author
Roger and Jamie Dawson have been deeply involved in creating new clinical services for at-risk youth, impacting several hundred thousand youths and families over the years.
Heaven's Call is a 92-page paperback with a retail price of $34.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4643-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
