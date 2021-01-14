Guttenberg, NJ Authors Publish Book of African Proverbs
January 14, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGreat Collection of Tetela Proverbs on the African Wisdom, a new book by Ambaye Albertine Tshefu, Elisabeth Mukanga Ndjeka and Albert Tshefu Empenge, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Great Collection of Tetela Proverbs on the African Wisdom is a rich and charming collection of wisdom. Proverbs are an important and creative tradition of the Tetela tribe of the Democratic Republic of Congo. This book includes nearly 300 proverbs written in Tetela, French, and English.
While some proverbs are similar to English sayings – "It is the survivor who narrates the story," "Nothing is impossible until the death," – others are unique – "Do not take fog for rain," "The basket of the prickly ants is difficult to carry and to put down." With short explanations, each proverb's meaning is illuminated for reflection and application.
Filled with wisdom for a proper moral life, family relationships, leadership, encouragement, and reminders, these proverbs are both representative of the Tetela culture and universal in their hope and encouragement.
About the Author
Ambaye Albertine Tshefu is the sixth child in her family. She has always had a passion for writing. Tshefu received a bachelor's degree from Metropolitan States University in St. Paul, Minnesota. She has worked as an ultrasound technologist, but currently works as a substitute teacher. She has three daughters and two grandchildren.
Elisabeth Mukanga Ndjeka is the widow of Albert Tshefu Empenge, magistrate. She is the mother of ten, including twins. She has grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, grandnephews, and great-grandnephews living on Africa, Europe, and the Americas. She recorded these proverbs to share her tribe's culture and wisdom with her family.
Great Collection of Tetela Proverbs on the African Wisdom is a 116-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8766-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
