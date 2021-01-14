New Orleans, LA Author Publishes Novel
January 14, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSeeking, a new book by Jessica Reed, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Never short on cash for fun, games or funding her education and without reason other than peer pressure-Tori naively takes the bait of a rationalizing friend who leads their group of 5 co-eds down a path signing up for the online "dating" platform, Seeking Arrangements, where wealthy men and women seek to establish mistress-styles relationships.
No, it's not prostitution, and it's not criminal. It's fun and the men crave or deserve this treatment. Or so Tori thought.
After a series of bad decisions that only money and over-confidence can buy, Victoria has lost herself, only to re-find herself in the classroom of Arthur Tomlinson, first semester of pursuing her Law degree.
But old habits die hard, and she's soon caught up in more ethical struggles and self-reflection. Not only Tori, but her teacher and others, battle ethical and moral struggles as their stories unfold. What can Tori do to make things right?
Seeking is a 154-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3382-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
