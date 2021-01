New Orleans, LA Author Publishes Novel

Seeking, a new book by Jessica Reed, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Never short on cash for fun, games or funding her education and without reason other than peer pressure-Tori naively takes the bait of a rationalizing friend who leads their group of 5 co-eds down a path signing up for the online "dating" platform, Seeking Arrangements, where wealthy men and women seek to establish mistress-styles relationships.No, it's not prostitution, and it's not criminal. It's fun and the men crave or deserve this treatment. Or so Tori thought.After a series of bad decisions that only money and over-confidence can buy, Victoria has lost herself, only to re-find herself in the classroom of Arthur Tomlinson, first semester of pursuing her Law degree.But old habits die hard, and she's soon caught up in more ethical struggles and self-reflection. Not only Tori, but her teacher and others, battle ethical and moral struggles as their stories unfold. What can Tori do to make things right?Seeking is a 154-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3382-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com