Roanoke, VA Author Writes Powerful Collection of Poetry
January 14, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsViral Spiral: A Collection of Chilling Poems and Photos About Covid-19 and Black Lives Matter, a new book by Sarah P. Ross, has been recently published.
Viral Spiral is a book that details the various dramatic aspects of the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement. Each poem is accompanied by colorful real-life photos of Covid-19 and Black Lives Matter content. The marriage of these photos with each jaw-dropping poem will overwhelm the reader.
Author Description:
Sarah P. Ross says that pain is her inspiration. An extremely passionate writer, she overflows with energy and drama in rhyming poetic form. Experienced as a major radio announcer, station manager, and broadcasting instructor for over fourteen years, she excelled in compelling communication. Since early childhood, Sarah has written rhyming poetry, but not until now has her writing magic been available to the public. She sincerely hopes that all readers will be forever changed by her emotionally gripping and chilling words.
For more information on Sarah P. Ross and her work, please visit her website www.sarahpross.com and check out her Facebook page @Sarah P. Ross
Viral Spiral: A Collection of Chilling Poems and Photos About Covid-19 and Black Lives Matter is 80 pages. It is available in Black and White paperback with a retail price of $14.99, ISBN 978-1-6641-45948 at www.BarnesandNoble.com and www.Xlibris.com . The Full Color paperback with a retail price of $22.99, ISBN 978-1-6641-28156 is available at www.Amazon.com
