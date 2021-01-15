Freeport, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
January 15, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRian's Lair, a new book by T. C. Spangler, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Rian's Lair is about a granddaughter and the things she is interested in. It was created for the entertainment of children.
About the Author
T. C. Spangler, the author spends a lot of time with her grandchildren, which inspire her writing. Besides writing, they also spend a lot of time at their easels, painting.
Rian's Lair is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3762-3. It is also available as a hardcover and an eBook. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
