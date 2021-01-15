Marketing Pro Series' Persona Development Course Helps Companies Increase Marketing Effectiveness
January 15, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsMarketing Pro Series, the online marketing courses and one-on-one coaching program from Launch Marketing, announced it has opened online registration for its persona development course.
Led by Marketing Pro Series and Launch Marketing CEO Christa Tuttle, this latest course will be presented in three live sessions February 10, 17 and 24 at 10 am CT. Each session will be available on demand 24 hours after the live event.
Participants can expect:
Introduction to buyer personas
Collecting and compiling buyer persona data
Constructing buyer personas
"At a time when many B2B businesses are facing especially tight budgets and operating with limited internal resources, Marketing Pro Series is a solution that delivers the expert marketing necessary to grow much-needed revenue at a fraction of the cost of outsourcing," says Tuttle. "Persona development is the critical foundation for building targeted marketing that drives action and converts leads to sales. If you don't go through the correct process for understanding your target audience personas, you're wasting marketing dollars."
Cost of the complete course, Develop Target Audiences and Persona Profiles, is $897, and online registration is now live.
Marketing Pro Series courses are designed for small- to medium-size businesses (SMBs) and startups that want more than online education to launch or elevate their marketing but don't have the budgets to outsource to experts. The program guides business owners, founders or their teams step by step in creating customized strategies and ready-to-execute marketing plans based on their specific business goals.
All Marketing Pro Series courses cost under $2,500, covering topics including content strategy and planning, messaging and positioning. Additional courses will be added throughout 2021.
About Marketing Pro Series
Launch Marketing's Marketing Pro Series quickly empowers business owners, founders or their teams to create customized, actionable marketing strategies that generate revenue and awareness—at a fraction of the cost of outsourcing. The program includes a unique combination of on-demand, online courses, practical exercises, proven templates and one-on-one coaching from senior marketing experts.
About Launch Marketing
Launch Marketing is an Austin-based, B2B marketing firm that provides turnkey services focused on generating leads and driving revenue, including messaging, positioning, plan development, company and product launches, demand generation, and content creation. The team brings a breadth of senior-level expertise with a full-service approach to help clients maximize the impact of marketing for their businesses.
Since 2001, Launch Marketing has helped 200+ clients successfully launch companies, enter new markets, introduce new products and generate more qualified leads. It has been recognized as one of Austin Business Journal's Best Places to Work for three years and received numerous awards for client work.
