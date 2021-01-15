Oakland Park, FL Author Publishes Religious Poetry
January 15, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPoetic Praise, a new book by Dr. Brenda L. Taggart, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Poetic Praise was written to give praise to our Lord using poetry. The intent to publish it was to influence others to appreciate the attributes of a spiritual life, and to give Him the praise He so rightfully deserves. The beginning of a spirit-driven life is acknowledging and professing Him as your Lord and Savior.
The Trivia section, questions – with answers, regarding the prophets, is to hopefully encourage others to further study the lives of the prophets. They were messengers, commissioned by God, to encourage and teach God's people, and also confront their sin, warning them of God's judgment. They were each unique in their own way. Their life stories are fascinating. They came from all walks of life, with different personalities, but each dedicated to God and serving Him. They often prophesied future events, and these events have all come to pass, except for the second coming of our Lord.
May this book, with God's help, accomplish the purpose intended by this author.
About the Author
Currently Dr. Brenda L. Taggart is retired and pursuing a career as a freelance writer. She periodically writes letters to the editor for her hometown newspaper that are published. Her hobbies are writing, reading, caring for her three Maltese, and taking family photos.
Brenda is very involved with family. She has two sons, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She sadly lost a daughter to cancer three years ago. Brenda also delights in supporting many nonprofit organizations, especially relating to gospel-spreading ministries; children; dogs; and veterans.
Poetic Praise is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2562-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
