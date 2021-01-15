Binghampton, NY Author Writes Children's Science Book
January 15, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPerry and the Perilous Parsec, a new book by Daniel Bonilla, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Perry and the Perilous Parsec is clean, wholesome entertainment with science-related terms and concepts. It is an opportunity for parents to guide and teach their young children. Introduced are technological terms and concepts related to organic life, space, even time itself (just to name a few themes). It will then be up to you, to continue to expand your child's conscious awareness of the world of science, far from fiction that surrounds them.
With the publication of Perry and the Perilous Parsec, dear reader, the journey begins. Enjoy.
About the Author
Daniel Bonilla is a single father of three boys.
Perry and the Perilous Parsec is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-5859-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
