Orlando, FL Author Publishes Novel
January 16, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsVillains for Justice, a new book by Marta Nater, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A story about fictional villains seeking justice where there is injustice instead. With the lives of children and women being affected in the hands of rapists and child abusers, Nina, Cherry, and Cora, in separate but connected stories, shows what can happen when a citizen with built up anger takes justice and the laws into their own hands.
About the Author
Marta Nater, being raised in an abusive home, was inspired to write Villains for Justice. Since her childhood, she has had a passion and desire to write. Nater's goal is to improve other's lives and be seen as a good role model through her writing.
Villains for Justice is a 262-page paperback with a retail price of $44.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3210-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/.
Contact Information
